Photo: ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future (The Extended Edition)’ cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.30.2022

Back in March, Denzel Curry shared his Melt My Eyez, See Your Future album, a 14-track body of work that boasted features from T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, J.I.D., and more. Today (Sept. 30), the Floridian star returned with the official deluxe upgrade, which sees several tracks re-recorded alongside the Cold Blooded Soul Band. With a new grand total of 24 songs, fans can also enjoy additional cuts like “Chrome Hearts” and “Larger Than Life.” On the latter song, Curry raps about his humble beginnings:

Made it out of the rubble, Jake Gyllenhaal body ’cause I’m stuck in my bubble/ My parents tell me be humble, ’cause they silencin’ my dawg so that casket a muzzle/ Though I never push weight I still higher through muscle, girl, you f**ked the first night, how the f**k can I trust you?/ 

Before Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, Curry’s last body of work was 2020’s Unlocked, a joint album with Kenny Beats. A month after its release, the duo upgraded that project with Unlocked 1.5, which added on a slew of appearances from Smino, Robert Glasper, Arlo Parks, Joey BADA$$, Kenny Mason, Benny The Butcher, and more.

In a recent interview, the “Walkin” rapper opened up about the most vulnerable record from Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, which is the project’s introduction track titled “Melt Session #1.” “I couldn’t play that song for months,” Curry said. “Even when I made it, I didn’t want to play it for anybody. It was one of them things like, ‘Damn, this is me unmasked.’ I know who I am and I see all the s**t I do, and it just sucks that I gotta see that.”

Be sure to press play on Denzel Curry’s brand new deluxe version of his Melt My Eyez, See Your Future album down below.

BIG30 is the 'Last Man Standing' on debut album

By DJ First Class
  /  09.30.2022

Kid Cudi unveils new 'Entergalactic' album

By DJ First Class
  /  09.30.2022
Albums
Denzel Curry

