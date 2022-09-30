Back in March, Denzel Curry shared his Melt My Eyez, See Your Future album, a 14-track body of work that boasted features from T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, J.I.D., and more. Today (Sept. 30), the Floridian star returned with the official deluxe upgrade, which sees several tracks re-recorded alongside the Cold Blooded Soul Band. With a new grand total of 24 songs, fans can also enjoy additional cuts like “Chrome Hearts” and “Larger Than Life.” On the latter song, Curry raps about his humble beginnings:

Made it out of the rubble, Jake Gyllenhaal body ’cause I’m stuck in my bubble/ My parents tell me be humble, ’cause they silencin’ my dawg so that casket a muzzle/ Though I never push weight I still higher through muscle, girl, you f**ked the first night, how the f**k can I trust you?/

Before Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, Curry’s last body of work was 2020’s Unlocked, a joint album with Kenny Beats. A month after its release, the duo upgraded that project with Unlocked 1.5, which added on a slew of appearances from Smino, Robert Glasper, Arlo Parks, Joey BADA$$, Kenny Mason, Benny The Butcher, and more.

In a recent interview, the “Walkin” rapper opened up about the most vulnerable record from Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, which is the project’s introduction track titled “Melt Session #1.” “I couldn’t play that song for months,” Curry said. “Even when I made it, I didn’t want to play it for anybody. It was one of them things like, ‘Damn, this is me unmasked.’ I know who I am and I see all the s**t I do, and it just sucks that I gotta see that.”

Be sure to press play on Denzel Curry’s brand new deluxe version of his Melt My Eyez, See Your Future album down below.