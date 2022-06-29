Back in March, Denzel Curry returned with his Melt My Eyez, See Your Future album, a 14-track body of work that boasted features from T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, J.I.D., and more. The Florida-raised star decided it’s now time to enhance some of the project’s tracks with an intimate new performance as he hits the “Tiny Desk” platform today (June 29) accompanied by his 10-piece configuration. Curry’s appearance follows recent performances from the likes of IDK, Curren$y, Cordae Vince Staples, Young Thug, and the Isley Brothers who have all stopped by “Tiny Desk” as well within the last few months.

The new live session consists of six of Curry’s fan-favorite tracks: “Melt Session #1,” “Walkin,” “Troubles,” “DIET_,” “CLOUT COBAIN | CLOUT CO13A1N,” and “RICKY.” To kick things off, Curry opens up his set with “Melt Session #1,” which is also his album’s intro. On the Robert Glasper-produced effort, Curry takes listeners into a deep dive of his thoughts:

Take a ride on my train of thought, fundamentals what I bought, penniless, I await the emptiness enlightened/ Twenty-six years on Earth, my soul fighting, habits that ain’t happen, my body has took a liken/ To my lifestyle, battling stress the size of Goliath/

Slingshots plus hard rocks, these stones getting thrown, my temptations are amplified when I get alone/ Tried to separate the action from the man, I wholeheartedly understand why I need to grow even though I’m grown

Before Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, Curry’s last body of work was 2020’s Unlocked in collaboration with Kenny Beats. A month after its release, the duo upgraded that project with Unlocked 1.5, which added on a slew of appearances from Smino, Robert Glasper, Arlo Parks, Joey BADA$$, Kenny Mason, Benny The Butcher, and more.

Be sure to press play on Denzel Curry’s brand new “”Tiny Desk” performance down below.