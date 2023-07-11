On Monday (July 10), JT took to Instagram to announce a new single titled “No Bars.” In addition to sharing the song’s artwork, she also hinted at its subject matter in the post’s description. “B**ches always in my business,” the short message read.

“No Bars” will mark the rapper’s first solo offering since “JT First Day Out,” which was released in 2019 and served as an important milestone — she was transferred from a Florida prison to a halfway house on the same day as the song’s arrival (Oct. 8). After being freed from federal custody in March 2020, the QC-signed artist appeared on Summer Walker’s “Ex For A Reason” and Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix).”

Months after JT returned to freedom, she formally reunited with Yung Miami on wax as City Girls, delivering their sophomore studio LP, City On Lock. That album consisted of 15 songs and additional features from Yo Gotti, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby. That release experienced moderate success, peaking within the top 40 on the Billboard 200. Since then, the duo continued their momentum with loose cuts like “Twerkulator,” “Top Notch” with Fivio Foreign, “Good Love” with Usher, “I Need A Thug,” and “Piñata.” They could also be heard on songs like Latto’s “In N Out,” Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum (Remix),” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Do It On The Tip,” DJ Khaled’s “BILLS PAID,” and Diddy’s “Act Bad.”

Currently, City Girls are gearing up to release a new body of work. As reported by REVOLT in June, JT explained how their intent to create the perfect track morphed into a full-length effort. “We’ve been working on new music, and I feel the problem was we were trying to put out the perfect song, but that turned into a project,” she said.

Check out JT‘s song announcement below.