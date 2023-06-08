The City Girls are ready to have the summer on lock as they opened up about their forthcoming album in a recent interview.

On Wednesday (June 7), the Florida duo chatted with Complex and shared how searching for the right song turned into an entire body of work. “We’ve been working on new music, and I feel the problem was we were trying to put out the perfect song, but that turned into a project. We got a lot coming,” JT said.

Since emerging on the scene, the highly energized performers have gifted fans with club bangers like “Act Up” and “Twerkulator.” But for their next album, Yung Miami and JT are taking a different approach. “I felt like [with] other projects, we was really just having fun. We wasn’t in our head about it or overthinking it,” Miami shared. “We would just do songs and put ’em together. Now, it’s just like we think about these records and figure out what’ll be great.”

“It’s just a perfection thing right now,” JT added. “I don’t want to put out nothing corny. I feel like we’ve been here too long, and I don’t even want to play how we used to. I want the music to be good and hit. It’s still p**sy rap, like it’ll be fun but much more elevated. It’s elevated p**y rap.”

As REVOLT previously mentioned, Miami informed The Cut that the group’s next album will drop this summer. But in regard to what the pair have accomplished thus far, the 29-year-old told Complex, “We’re legends, and I don’t give a f**k what nobody says.” Then JT continued, “For real, who did it like the City Girls? Nobody. It ain’t been two b**ches to come in, have this personality, and give people the attitude. We came and just talked about p**sy and just being us. Ain’t nobody got good p**sy rap like City Girls.”