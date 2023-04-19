Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

City Girls’ Yung Miami is doubling down on a previous report that the duo’s next album will arrive this summer.

Earlier today (April 19), The Cut revealed the Florida artist as its latest cover star. And in a candid interview, the 29-year-old rapper opened up about music and how it all came to be for her and JT.

At one point, the interviewer asked Miami, “When’s the next album coming out?” Miami initially replied, “Girl, I ain’t even gonna tell!” But then she said, “I don’t know, like it is coming, and it will be sometime this summer for real, for real, for real.”

The City Girls member shared how the process works for artists putting out a body of work. “It takes time,” Miami continued. “We’re trying to sit through it and make sure that that’s what we want to put out.” Miami then informed the interviewer that the duo’s next album is “gonna hit different.”

In January 2023, Miami delighted fans with news of a new City Girls project. While on the red carpet for the premiere of Netflix comedy You Peopleshe spoke with Extra and said, “Yes, spring, summer.”

According to Miami, becoming a rap group with JT was not planned for the longtime friends. “We’ve been childhood friends since middle school,” Miami shared with the outlet. “We never planned on doing anything together. One day she called me, ‘Let’s make a song.’ We were just playing around, and it blew up. But we never planned to be artists or rappers or a rap group.”

Since blowing up, the City Girls have been the talk of the town regarding female rappers. In 2018, the duo released two projects, PERIOD and Girl Code. The City Girls’ last body of work came in 2020 when they dropped City On Lock, a well-received album.

Tags in this article:
Tags
City Girls
JT
Rap
Yung Miami

