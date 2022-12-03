Historically, hip hop has only seen a few female rappers flourish simultaneously, but times have changed. With the rise of lyricists like GloRilla, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B, it seems now is a better time than ever to be a female artist in the rap game.

The male-dominated genre has seen its female stars rack up millions of plays and their chart-topping hits have won big at awards shows in recent years. Yet rappers like Yung Joc still believe some female rappers’ popularity won’t outlast their 15 minutes of fame.

In a clip circulating online, the New Joc City artist claims if women don’t learn to share the spotlight, they won’t be around for the long haul. “Women don’t really want to share… They don’t want to share the spotlight. Let’s just call it for what it is, and I understand. It’s already hard for them to find their place anyway,” he explained.

“Even now you got all these female rappers. Well, let’s give it another 180 days. Let’s give it… this time next year and see if we still got this many female rappers [that are] budding. I bet you it won’t be because a lot of them [are] going to phase out, a lot of them [are] just not going to catch. Right now it seems to be the hottest thing to push, push, push,” the “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper added.

However, former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast member Benzino thinks female emcees are here to stay. On Friday (Dec. 2), he tweeted: “There are at least [seven] female rappers who are on the radio everywhere, every hour of the day. It’s never been like this. Before there were all male & female [collaborations], now it’s all the ladies rocking with each other on big songs. Like it or not, it’s true and they ain’t going nowhere.”

See the related posts below.

