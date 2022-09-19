Photo: Getty
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2022

City Girl’s JT and Yung Miami are POPSUGAR‘s September digital cover girls. In the interview that was released today (Sept. 19), the Miami Hip Hop duo discussed their legacy, personal ambitions, passions, style and romantic relationships.

JT mentioned that the theme song to her life is “Happy” by Ashanti. “It made me a much better person,” said JT, speaking about her relationship with boyfriend Lil Uzi. “I feel like I found my home with him, my safe space. JT also mentioned that it took her some time to reach the level of happiness she’s at right now.

The 29-year-old rapper continued, “I went through a rough patch in my life last year, when I was very new with myself,” she says. “I didn’t hate myself, but I didn’t understand myself or my transition. It was hard for me to wrap my mind around who I was becoming, and I went into this dark-a** place.” JT once moved to New York City but did not like her environment, but now she lives in Calabasas, California with Lil Uzi.

In the interview with the media company, Yung Miami reflected about the viral moment at the 2022 BET Awards when she held up a “GO PAPI!” sign while Diddy accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award. “I love it. I had two signs. Me and Diddy have a really supportive relationship. He supports me, and I support him,” she said.

Fans and blogs continue to come up with their own theories regarding the 28-year-old rapper’s relationship with Diddy. “People don’t know us. They don’t know what the f**k we got goin’ on. I’m in there like, ‘Shut the f**k up. Y’all don’t know what we have going on. Me and him gon’ be married — boom!’ No, I’m just saying,” she said while laughing hysterically.

