Ashanti is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut album with an exclusive NFT collection.

Just weeks after the multi-platinum-selling singer made history by becoming a co-owner and partner of the NFT platform EQ Exchange, Ashanti has announced her plans to release her first collaboration with the web3 tech company.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since my debut album “Ashanti”!!!!!!!!

I’m so grateful that yall been rocking with me for over 20 years!!!!! Now I finally get to give you something in return,” she wrote via Instagram.

“I’m beyond excited to officially announce that my NFT collection with @EQ.Exchange celebrating 20 years of “Ashanti” will be available Wednesday, April 6th and I want y’all to have ownership in these new Masters!!! Which re recording should be first???”

As REVOLT previously reported, Ashanti spoke about her plans to re-record her Grammy-winning debut album as an independent artist in September 2021.

During an interview on the “Tamron Hall Show,” the “Rain On Me” singer reflected on owning her masters and revealed her plans to re-do her self-titled project. “It’s so surreal,” she said. “I have an amazing legal team, and I got my first record deal when I was 14 years old, so understanding and seeing how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what you’re signing, is so imperative and so important nowadays. The fact that I’ll be able to re-record my first album, and put everything together.”

EQ Exchange allows artists to own their own IP and interact directly with their audience without hidden fees and unnecessary middlemen, according to the company’s website.

The EQ NFT community believes fans and collectors should be rewarded for supporting their favorite artists on their creative journey. Therefore, as Ashanti suggested in her IG post, all EQ tokens are given back to the fans with a cash reward.

EQ Exchange operates on the CELO blockchain. It’s unclear, at the moment, if fans will have to use the specific cryptocurrency to purchase Ashanti’s NFT collection.

Check out her IG announcement below: