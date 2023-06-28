Today (June 28), Moneybagg Yo drops off a new visual for “Lies,” a collaboration alongside Fridayy that boasts production from Haze, Skywalker OG, and Tahj Money. The track sees the Memphis talent coming clean about his infidelities while also giving his perspective on what goes wrong in relationships.
“You can’t blame me ’til you blame yo’ self, why we didn’t turn out right? All I wanted was for you to lean on me like dirty Sprite, nothin’ colder than a cold heart, why you gotta go so hard? Shoppin’ spree just to clear your head, put them feelings in a Goyard, gave me yo’ love, can’t take it back, you don’t get reimbursed, oh, she talk foul when she get mad, you do that out of hurt, ‘Demario, you make time for what you want, when you gon’ put mе first?'”
The accompanying clip for “Lies” shows Moneybagg Yo in the throws of an affair, much to the chagrin of his girlfriend. Scenes of the rapper with a woman in the studio, getting into an intense argument with his significant other, and more can be seen throughout. Fridayy makes his cameo appearance by riding around through a city during the song’s chorus.
Press play on Moneybagg‘s latest, which is taken from his June release, Hard To Love. In related news, the CMG-signed artist will soon be heading on his “Larger Than Life Tour” with Finesse2Tymes, Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, and more. You can check out the full schedule for that below.
“Larger Than Life Tour” dates:
Aug. 3: Orlando, FL — Amway Center
Aug. 4: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Aug. 6: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Aug. 8: New York, NY — Terminal 5
Aug. 10: Philadelphia, PA — Liacouras Center
Aug. 11: Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Aug. 13: Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 17: Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 18: Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center
Aug. 19: Chicago, IL — Wintrust Arena
Aug. 25: St. Louis, MO — Chaifetz Arena
Aug. 27: Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
Aug. 29: Denver, CO — Mission Ballroom
Sept. 1: Los Angeles, CA — Novo
Sept. 2: Las Vegas, NV — Drais
Sept. 7: Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena
Sept. 9: Ft. Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
Sept. 10: Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Sept. 12: Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo
Sept. 14: Oakland, CA — Fox Theater
Sept. 16: Richmond, VA — VSU Multipurpose Center
Sept. 30: Memphis, TN — FedEx Forum
