On Thursday (May 11), Moneybagg Yo took to Instagram to announce his next project, Hard 2 Love, the latest installment of his critically acclaimed Heartless series. In addition, the Memphis star shared an open letter to fans about what he’s been dealing with the past couple of years.

“I know it’s been a minute. I miss y’all as much as y’all miss me,” the message began. “A lot has happened in two years. I gained and lost more than I ever thought I would… DeMario is the one that all the s**t happened to, but nobody understood that I gotta wake up and be Bagg every day to provide for my family and continue to carve my legacy, but it’s not easy balancing the two.”

In addition to confirming that an official album is also planned for 2023, the CMG-signed talent broke down the meaning of the aforementioned mixtape. “When I came up with the title Hard 2 Love, I was referring to myself, but when I started working more on the project, I realized that it’s more than me being hard to love,” Moneybagg explained. “It’s hard to love people because a lot of them don’t have good intentions. Just want something from you. It’s hard to love your life when the same people that you sacrifice everything for don’t even get to enjoy the rewards with you.”

Upon its arrival, Hard 2 Love will follow 2021’s A Gangsta’s Pain, which contained 22 tracks and appearances from Kaash Paige, BIG30, Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and Pharrell Williams. The project became Moneybagg’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a platinum certification, effectively solidifying the “Wockesha” artist as one of hip hop’s current frontrunners.

Check out the full Instagram post from Moneybagg Yo below. Hard 2 Love: Heartless Edition arrives May 26.