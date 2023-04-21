Photo: Screenshot from Moneybagg Yo’s “Motion God” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Today (April 21), Moneybagg Yo unveils a new single titled “Motion God.” Produced by T Head and Skywalker OG, the booming cut lets listeners know that the Memphis native has yet to vacate his throne.

“Plenty fancy cars, it’s a whole lot of motion involved, diamonds and tattoos cover my scars, new Cadillac bulletproof, cost 300 large, make a killin’, it’s a crime, what I charge, I got some racks and got the f**k outta dodge, I pop my s**t, them folks gon’ pay me to ball, cut that b**ch off, she ain’t pick up when I call, I just hit another city, no need to look around for ’em, I brought the vibes with me…”

For the song’s visual, Moneybagg teamed up with BenMarc to re-create classic Cash Money vibes, pulling from past clips from Big Tymers and Hot Boyz. Viewers can see the Collective Music Group-signed talent and his crew rocking white tees and bandanas while flexing money and toasting to the good life in front of a lavish mansion.

Back in 2021, Moneybagg liberated his fourth studio LP, A Gangsta’s Pain, a 22-song effort with a wealth of appearances from Kaash Paige, BIG30, Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and Pharrell Williams. The project both became the “Wockesha” rapper’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and crossed the platinum mark. Months after its initial release, fans were treated to a Reloaded edition of A Gangsta’s Pain that added seven tracks and collaborations alongside the likes of EST Gee, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, and Ashanti.

Since then, Moneybagg provided his talents for peers like French Montana, NLE Choppa, 2 Chainz, Doe Boy, YG, Mary J. Blige, Digga D, and Freddie Gibbs. He also contributed heavily to the Yo Gotti-led CMG compilation Gangsta Art in 2022. Press play on “Motion God” below.

