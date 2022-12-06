In 2003, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg had everyone wanting to be a “P.I.M.P.” after the catchy club-banger was released. Now, almost two decades later, you can live like the rap legends. Yesterday (Dec. 5), TMZ reported that the customized 1966 Cadillac lowrider seen in the music video is now up for grabs.

The classic car was dubbed the “Snoop DeVille” and the current owner is Christian Bonilla. TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Bonilla, who was happy to share how he snagged the one-of-a-kind ride. After Snoop blew out the vehicle’s engine, it sat unused and took up space in the “Sensual Seduction” musician’s coveted car collection. A friend of Bonilla’s was able to catch up with the award-winning artist to make an offer on the whip.

Here are some cool facts about the car that could be yours. Snoop’s former Cadillac won the prize for “top interior” in 2006 at a General Motors car competition. The ride mostly has all of its original features seen in the music video minus the engine that was repaired and an upgrade in the audio system. Sources added that the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper’s late relative Uncle Junebug also loved taking the car for a spin. Bonilla doesn’t currently have an asking price for the vehicle, but he’s on the lookout for offers. According to TMZ, the car’s current owner can be reached on Instagram at CannaBossKing.

The “P.I.M.P.” track gained popularity when Snoop hopped on 50’s remix, along with G-Unit rappers Lloyd Banks and Young Buck. In 2009, the video was officially shared on YouTube, where it has since gained over 500 million views. As for Snoop, he’s still pumping out hits. Next week, he’s set to drop a new album as part of the hip hop supergroup Mount Westmore. Formed in late 2020, the group is composed of West Coast legends E-40, Too Short, Ice Cube and also includes Snoop Dogg. The project is scheduled for a Dec. 9 release.