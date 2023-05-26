Photo: Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Fans are going to have to wait for a new body of work from Moneybagg Yo a week longer. On Thursday evening (May 25), the Memphis talent took to social media to announce that the release date for his forthcoming project, Hard To Love: Heartless Edition, is being pushed back to next Friday (June 2). According to him, he’s a huge fan of Taylor Swift and does not want to ruin her moment. The popstar’s latest drop, an Ice Spice-assisted remix of her Midnights (3am Edition) single “Karma,” arrives today (May 26).

In a recorded video, Moneybagg can first be heard singing along to Swift’s “Lover” before he provides updates the viewers. “I just got the news my little baby Taylor droppin’ tonight,” he says in the short clip. “I ain’t gon’ lie, y’all know how I feel about Taylor, man. So I think I’ma push Hard To Love back just a few days. Y’all be patient wit’ me. Let Taylor have this s**t.”

Upon its eventual arrival, Hard To Love: Heartless Edition will follow the successful drop A Gangsta’s Pain, a 22-track effort with assists from the likes of Pharrell Williams, Jhené Aiko, and Future. That album subsequently earned Moneybagg his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and a platinum certification. In 2022, the BreadGang CEO connected with his Collective Music Group peers for Gangsta Art, which saw him trading bars with Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, and more.

Since then, he’s kept his fans well-fed with loose cuts like “Blow,” “Quickie,” “On Wat U On” with GloRilla, “Motion God,” and “Ocean Spray.” Outside of his own work, Moneybagg could also be heard on songs like Trippie Redd’s “Big 14,” The Game’s “Talk To Me Nice,” Offset’s “CODE,” Freddie Gibbs’ “Too Much,” and DJ Drama’s “Andale.”

View More

