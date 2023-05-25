When the clock strikes midnight tonight (May 26), Moneybagg Yo will unveil his new body of work, Hard To Love: Heartless Edition. On Wednesday (May 24), the Memphis talent dropped off a visual from the forthcoming release of “Ocean Spray,” a DMacTooBangin-produced offering that flips the song’s title into braggadocio rhymes about fame, riches, and more.

“I’m juiced up, Ocean Spray, I’m poured up, let’s drink some more today, I’m high now, might float away if I was outside now, I’m vibed out, new Cartiers hide my eyes now, some members gon’ pull up and wet you up, Ocean Spray, don’t give a f**k where you catch him at, he gotta go today, let’s ride now, let’s load s**t up and go slide now, can’t hide now, when they walk down bustin’ that fire now…”

Directed by BenMarc, the accompanying clip shows Moneybagg riding around Miami in a bright purple Mercedes-Benz. He can also be spotted in a room full of money and in front of a massive aquarium.

Upon its arrival, Hard To Love: Heartless Edition will follow 2021’s A Gangsta’s Pain, a 22-song effort with a wealth of assists from Kaash Paige, BIG30, Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Wiko, and Pharrell Williams. The project became Moneybagg’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 110,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Months later, fans were treated to a Reloaded version of A Gangsta’s Pain with seven additional cuts and collaborations alongside the likes of EST Gee, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, and Lil Wayne.

In 2022, Moneybagg joined Yo Gotti and the rest of the Collective Music Group roster for Gangsta Art. Throughout the compilation, the “Wockesha” rapper made prominent appearances on standout tracks like “Steppers,” “Rocky Road,” “See Wat I’m Sayin,” “Top Dolla,” and “Strong.” Press play on “Ocean Spray” below.