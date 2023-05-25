Photo: Screenshot from Moneybagg Yo’s “Ocean Spray” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

When the clock strikes midnight tonight (May 26), Moneybagg Yo will unveil his new body of work, Hard To Love: Heartless Edition. On Wednesday (May 24), the Memphis talent dropped off a visual from the forthcoming release of “Ocean Spray,” a DMacTooBangin-produced offering that flips the song’s title into braggadocio rhymes about fame, riches, and more.

“I’m juiced up, Ocean Spray, I’m poured up, let’s drink some more today, I’m high now, might float away if I was outside now, I’m vibed out, new Cartiers hide my eyes now, some members gon’ pull up and wet you up, Ocean Spray, don’t give a f**k where you catch him at, he gotta go today, let’s ride now, let’s load s**t up and go slide now, can’t hide now, when they walk down bustin’ that fire now…”

Directed by BenMarc, the accompanying clip shows Moneybagg riding around Miami in a bright purple Mercedes-Benz. He can also be spotted in a room full of money and in front of a massive aquarium.

Upon its arrival, Hard To Love: Heartless Edition will follow 2021’s A Gangsta’s Pain, a 22-song effort with a wealth of assists from Kaash Paige, BIG30, Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Wiko, and Pharrell Williams. The project became Moneybagg’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 110,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Months later, fans were treated to a Reloaded version of A Gangsta’s Pain with seven additional cuts and collaborations alongside the likes of EST Gee, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, and Lil Wayne.

In 2022, Moneybagg joined Yo Gotti and the rest of the Collective Music Group roster for Gangsta Art. Throughout the compilation, the “Wockesha” rapper made prominent appearances on standout tracks like “Steppers,” “Rocky Road,” “See Wat I’m Sayin,” “Top Dolla,” and “Strong.” Press play on “Ocean Spray” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Moneybagg Yo
Music Videos
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Sleepy Hallow and Lil Tjay team up for "Pain Talk"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Soulja Boy claims he made "like $100,000 a month" from "Kiss Me Thru the Phone"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Lil Durk teams up with Alicia Keys in dual visual for "Therapy Session" and "Pelle Coat"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Duke Deuce reveals that he was hospitalized after being hit by a truck

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Check out Rema's latest visual for "Charm"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Taylor Swift calls Ice Spice “THE ONE to watch” ahead of “Karma” collab

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Offset is ready to flourish solo as he briefly touches on Takeoff's death in an emotional interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Juice WRLD delivers "Cheese and Dope Freestyle" in unearthed visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

DaBaby unveils latest visual for "SELLIN CRACK" with Offset

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

GloRilla drops off latest visual for "Lick Or Sum"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean tapped as headliners for 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Cardi B serves up a look and cocktails at Santa Monica launch party

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Check out Juicy J's latest visual for "Gettin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Dave East and Nino Man drop off "I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Sleepy Hallow and Lil Tjay team up for "Pain Talk"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Soulja Boy claims he made "like $100,000 a month" from "Kiss Me Thru the Phone"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Lil Durk teams up with Alicia Keys in dual visual for "Therapy Session" and "Pelle Coat"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Duke Deuce reveals that he was hospitalized after being hit by a truck

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Check out Rema's latest visual for "Charm"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Taylor Swift calls Ice Spice “THE ONE to watch” ahead of “Karma” collab

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Offset is ready to flourish solo as he briefly touches on Takeoff's death in an emotional interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Juice WRLD delivers "Cheese and Dope Freestyle" in unearthed visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

DaBaby unveils latest visual for "SELLIN CRACK" with Offset

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

GloRilla drops off latest visual for "Lick Or Sum"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean tapped as headliners for 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Cardi B serves up a look and cocktails at Santa Monica launch party

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Check out Juicy J's latest visual for "Gettin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Dave East and Nino Man drop off "I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023
View More

Trending
News

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

“Sky’s the Limit: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of The Notorious B.I.G.” was held at Edge NYC in Hudson Yards.

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
News

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

“I’m mad for LeBron [James]… that man was fighting for his life,” Yung Miami tweeted.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
View More