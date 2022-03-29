By Jon Powell
Earlier this month, Popcaan delivered his latest single “Skeleton Cartier,” a Dane Ray and The FaNaTiX-produced cut that sees the Jamaican star boasting about his many facets of wealth:

“G-Wagon jeep, tight pussy gyal ‘pon the front seat, give them hell ‘pon the Earth like Mobb Deep, pussy them can’t say we funds weak, woii, skeleton Cartier, tell them say me richer than last year, fresh Louis V, fresh Nike Air, gyal a say me skin pretty than a bike flare, some a me dawgs where gone, them fi there right here, big up me dawg Bramma Fry, him do nine yеar, some boy a say them don’t like mе like I care, them no see say man a dancehall pioneer…”

This week, Popcaan adds to that with a matching visual courtesy of Suave, which sees him living the life in London. Throughout the clip, viewers can catch him at the jeweler, buying out the mall, riding through the streets in his high-end whip, and more — there’s also some shots of a rave taking place full of beautiful women.

“Skeleton Cartier” is expected to appear on Popcaan‘s forthcoming album Great Is He, and follows the recently released singles “Appreciation” and “Superior” with Anju Blaxx. Upon its eventual arrival, it will follow 2020’s FIXTAPE, a 19-track body of work that contained a wealth of contributions from Drake, French Montana, Jada Kingdom, Masicka, Frahcess One, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Stylo G, among many others — a YIY CHANGE version of FIXTAPE was also released with plenty of additional songs and collaborations. Since then, Popcaan has continued to drop off song after song for his steadily growing fanbases, along with EPs like Gyalentine’s Day and Link Up with fellow OVO associate Preme.

As we wait for more info on Great Is He, you can check out Popcaan‘s “Skeleton Cartier” video below.

