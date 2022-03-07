Last week, Popcaan returned with a new single titled “Skeleton Cartier,” which sees production from The FaNaTiX and Dane Ray and sees the Jamaican star flexing about his legacy, women, and wealth:

“G-Wagon jeep, tight pussy gyal ‘pon the front seat, give them hell ‘pon the Earth like Mobb Deep, pussy them can’t say we funds weak, woii, skeleton Cartier, tell them say me richer than last year, fresh Louis V, fresh Nike Air, gyal a say me skin pretty than a bike flare, some a me dawgs where gone, them fi there right here, big up me dawg Bramma Fry, him do nine yеar, some boy a say them don’t like mе like I care, them no see say man a dancehall pioneer, tell them a we have the vibes like Kartel, we have the place lock, high grade and Guinness and Tequila, the bar shell…”

“Skeleton Cartier” is expected to appear on Popcaan‘s forthcoming album Great Is He Great Is Me, which he formally announced on Instagram last month. While there hasn’t been a confirmed tracklisting, the past year or so has seen a wealth of loose cuts from the OVO affiliate, including “Brawlin” with Frahcess One, “Rich Symptom,” “Jah Love” with Zamunda and Dre Island, “Medal,” “Win,” “Wine All Day,” “Memory” with Dunw3ll, “Jungle Justice (Part Twice),” “El Gringo,” “Elevate” with Imeru Tafari, and many others.

Back in 2020, Popcaan dropped off his last official body of work FIXTAPE, which came with 19 tracks and additional features from Drake, Stylo G, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Tommy Lee Sparta, Jada Kingdom, Preme, French Montana, and more. That same year would see him reconnecting with his OVO Sound partner Preme for the well-received mixtape Link Up, which boasted collaborations alongside French, BEAM, Davido, and Wiz Khalifa.

Press play on Popcaan‘s “Skeleton Cartier” visualizer below.