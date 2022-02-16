Over the past weekend, Popcaan unveiled a new single titled “Elevate,” which features assistance from Imeru Tafari, the son of reggae superstar Queen Ifrica and grandson of reggae legend Derrick Morgan. Produced by Attomatic and Dan Sky, the melodic cut sees the two harmonizing about pushing through struggle to reach the proverbial finish line, even if it means that some aren’t destined to be a part of their success:

“Lose a couple friend and start win more, greatness, man nah ignore, killy outside, man no indoor, high grade a kick like a Whitmore, atto, drop the bomb like a C-4, Babylon want we live poor, my life sweet like an Ensure, blessings a flow and we get more … thеm a fi watch we a elevatе, all when time rough, we a celebrate, them a fi watch we a elevate, while them a fight and a segregate…”

The Glimpse Cinema-directed clip for “Elevate” keeps things fairly simple, with shots of Popcaan and Tafari mobbing heavily with their crew in different locations throughout Jamaica. All-in-all, the video is filled with positive energy and high vibrations — a perfect match for the song and its inspirational subject matter.

While one didn’t arrive for 2022, Popcaan made sure to celebrate Valentine’s Day back in 2021 with the EP Gyalentine’s, which contained four tracks perfect for the occasion. With that said, this past Monday did see him reconnecting with the iconic Beres Hammond for a remix of “A Mother’s Love,” which added a contribution from Sizzla. Popcaan‘s last full-length body of work was 2020’s FIXTAPE, a 19-track offering that saw collaborations alongside Stylo G, Dane Ray, Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Masicka, Tommy Lee Sparta, Frahcess One, Jada Kingdom, French Montana, and Preme, the last of whom also joined forces with Popcaan on the joint EP Link Up that same year.

Press play on “Elevate” below.