Sprite has been creating notable content with many of hip hop’s biggest stars for some time, and their latest could be their best to date. On Thursday (June 1), the beverage company unveiled an advertisement that stars Nas, Rakim, GloRilla, and Latto, bringing together multiple generations within the culture.

In the short clip, the collaborators can be seen delivering altered renditions of the Sugarhill Gang single “Rapper’s Delight,” complete with Wonder Mike’s iconic chorus.

“I said a hip hop, the hippie, the hippie, to the hip, hip hop, and you don’t stop the rockin’ to the bang-bang boogie, say up jump the boogie to the rhythm of the boogie, the beat…”

As Latto breaks out a sped-up version of her 777 standout “Big Energy” in a recording studio, Nas adds to the mix with some brand new bars perfect for the occasion. “We underground and overground, keep the feds excited, 50 years and countin’, y’all rapper’s delighted,” the Queensbridge legend raps from the steps of a brownstone. Elsewhere, Rakim delivers his knowledge from a classroom while GloRilla turns up on stage in front of a packed crowd.

Via press release, A.P. Chaney, Sprite‘s creative director for North America, spoke on both the new release and cultural moments of the past.

“Our resume speaks for itself,” Chaney said. “Sprite took a chance on hip hop before it was cool, and has always been of the culture, not only for the culture. We’ve shown up for both moments big and small, amplifying the endless possibilities of the now-omnipresent hip hop lifestyle and its profound impact on music, sports and fashion. So, it’s only fitting that we pay homage to all hip hop has been, is, and will be.”

Check out Nas, Rakim, Latto, and GloRilla’s celebration of the timeless art form below.