Photo: Cover art for “On My Soul” single
By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

On June 9, action movie buffs and casual fans alike will head into theaters to check out Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh installment of the Transformers franchise. Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will take on starring roles as Noah Diaz and Elena Wallace, respectively, with Luna Lauren Vélez and Tobe Nwigwe providing support.

On Friday (May 19), Nwigwe teamed up with Nas and Jacob Banks for “On My Soul,” the lead single from Rise of the Beasts’ official soundtrack. Produced by The Good Stewards (Nwigwe, Nic Humes, and Nick Baker), the booming cut sees the artists delivering inspirational lines about preparing for battle and winning the war.

“Guard your grill, guard your grill, ain’t nobody out here hard to kill, the gat I pack go ‘pap’ and peel your cap from front to back, have you stiff or hard as steel, ah, tuna fish my hardest meal, stay trill when they switch to a harder skill, I’m in the field like a Buffalo Bill with a bubble-coat filled with a couple little posts, chill, switch it up, get direct, black and white, Michael Bibby, I get cheese with everybody, but can’t do it with no Mickey, keep a blicky on me for them serpеnts tryna give me hickeys, who want smoke?”

In an interview with Sway Calloway (above), Nwigwe opened up about working on music for Rise of the Beasts. “It was just so seamless and smooth,” he said. “[Director] Steven Caple Jr. gave me an opportunity to participate in some musical aspects of the movie. So I had an opportunity to do some production and rap on it. Even though we have a more futuristic sound, we was able to have top-five-dead-or-alive Nas participating [on the record].”

Press play on Tobe Nwigwe, Nas, and Jacob Banks’ “On My Soul” single below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Idris Elba to produce docuseries exploring the music industry’s exploitation of Black artists

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Toosii recruits Future for "Favorite Song (Toxic Version)" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Belly unveils 'Mumble Rap 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Listen to Aminé and KAYTRANADA's 'KAYTRAMINÉ' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Lance "Un" Rivera speaks out on 1999 stabbing and puts 24-year-old JAY-Z rumor to bed

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

Ice Cube says it's time to hear real voices as controversial AI gains popularity

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's wax figures are serving so much body fans can hardly tell what's real

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Lil Kim says her big moment is in the works even after reaching icon status

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Lost Boyz recall the last time they saw The Notorious B.I.G.: "We had some good memories"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.20.2023

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar join forces for "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Beyoncé and JAY-Z reportedly purchase California’s most expensive home

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

Post Malone drops off latest single "Mourning"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

J. Cole surprises fans with album update on Summer Walker collaboration

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Lil Wayne reacts to Ja Morant debacle: "You expect him to be responsible?"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Jacob Banks
Nas
Rap
Singles
Tobe Nwigwe

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Idris Elba to produce docuseries exploring the music industry’s exploitation of Black artists

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Toosii recruits Future for "Favorite Song (Toxic Version)" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Belly unveils 'Mumble Rap 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Listen to Aminé and KAYTRANADA's 'KAYTRAMINÉ' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Lance "Un" Rivera speaks out on 1999 stabbing and puts 24-year-old JAY-Z rumor to bed

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

Ice Cube says it's time to hear real voices as controversial AI gains popularity

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's wax figures are serving so much body fans can hardly tell what's real

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Lil Kim says her big moment is in the works even after reaching icon status

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Lost Boyz recall the last time they saw The Notorious B.I.G.: "We had some good memories"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.20.2023

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar join forces for "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Beyoncé and JAY-Z reportedly purchase California’s most expensive home

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

Post Malone drops off latest single "Mourning"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

J. Cole surprises fans with album update on Summer Walker collaboration

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Lil Wayne reacts to Ja Morant debacle: "You expect him to be responsible?"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023
View More

Trending
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
Social Justice

Suspected pedophile caught on video in Oakland during racist road rage rant

“Die, n**ger,” the white man yelled before crashing his Jeep Wrangler on an Oakland freeway.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
Social Justice

Citi Bike Karen's lawyer claims she paid for the rental

“Her entire life has been focused on helping others,” her lawyer said.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023
View More