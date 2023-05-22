On June 9, action movie buffs and casual fans alike will head into theaters to check out Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh installment of the Transformers franchise. Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will take on starring roles as Noah Diaz and Elena Wallace, respectively, with Luna Lauren Vélez and Tobe Nwigwe providing support.

On Friday (May 19), Nwigwe teamed up with Nas and Jacob Banks for “On My Soul,” the lead single from Rise of the Beasts’ official soundtrack. Produced by The Good Stewards (Nwigwe, Nic Humes, and Nick Baker), the booming cut sees the artists delivering inspirational lines about preparing for battle and winning the war.

“Guard your grill, guard your grill, ain’t nobody out here hard to kill, the gat I pack go ‘pap’ and peel your cap from front to back, have you stiff or hard as steel, ah, tuna fish my hardest meal, stay trill when they switch to a harder skill, I’m in the field like a Buffalo Bill with a bubble-coat filled with a couple little posts, chill, switch it up, get direct, black and white, Michael Bibby, I get cheese with everybody, but can’t do it with no Mickey, keep a blicky on me for them serpеnts tryna give me hickeys, who want smoke?”

In an interview with Sway Calloway (above), Nwigwe opened up about working on music for Rise of the Beasts. “It was just so seamless and smooth,” he said. “[Director] Steven Caple Jr. gave me an opportunity to participate in some musical aspects of the movie. So I had an opportunity to do some production and rap on it. Even though we have a more futuristic sound, we was able to have top-five-dead-or-alive Nas participating [on the record].”

Press play on Tobe Nwigwe, Nas, and Jacob Banks’ “On My Soul” single below.