All throughout 2022, Tobe Nwigwe has been sharing accompanying visuals for his moMINTs project, and he is going strong until the very last week of the year. Released back in August, the body of work boasted appearances from EarthGang, Royce Da 5’9″, Pharrell Williams, Coast Contra, and many others.

After dropping off music videos to go along with each track from moMINTs, the Texas-bred emcee recently began his “At The Crib” series where he delivers a slew of intimate performance videos that were shot right in his living room. His latest one arrived yesterday (Dec. 20) for “CHOPPED IT UP w/ FAROUK.” On the song, Nwigwe raps about his latest encounter with his cohort and what he learned from it:

“Look, just chopped it up with Farouk, he been down 10, I clowned him then found gems in his profound sense/ Of self-awareness, though this system ain’t the fairest, he made some careless decisions, but through it all he ain’t perish/ He learned from it, and though that 25 piece centers, don’t usually reap repentance, he turned from it/ Yeah, ways that got him there, later I would share”

In related news, Nwigwe is hosting a homecoming show in Houston on Dec. 30 to wrap up his eventful year. He also recently received a Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category, landed a placement on the official soundtrack for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film, and announced his collaboration with Pharrell for the new Moncler Maya 70 campaign all within the last month. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Over-Under-Lude” by Penny and Sparrow, “Lies About The War” by Jacob Banks, and more.

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new “CHOPPED IT UP w/ FAROUK” performance down below.