For the last few weeks, Tobe Nwigwe has been treating fans with a string of consistent visuals for tracks like “Mini Me,” “Get A Lil Bag,” “Big Cap,” “Lord Forgive Me” featuring his wife Fat, Pharrell Williams, and Johnny Venus from EarthGang, “Round Here (Parts 1 and 2),” “Destruction,” and “Been Broke” featuring Fat, Chamillionaire, and 2 Chainz. These clips are taken from his recent moMINTs project, which made landfall in August.

Yesterday (Sept. 25), Nwigwe returned with the latest offering from moMINTs, the official music video for “Head To Hades.” The clip boasts assists from Royce da 5’9″ and Foggieraw and sees the three coming together above a grave to bid farewell to a dark spirit. On the song, Nwigwe shows off his hard-hitting flow:

C-crack, c-crack, c-crack, that’s what my boss is, could never play me for ho-ho-ho, I peep the clauses/ My whole set is down to throw it up, but we not nauseous and I got big drip, big splash and whatever else out the faucet/ Yeah, it get slippery ’round a big splasher, yo’ ‘hood fill a whole bunch of sombreros, big cappers/ I’m good with my cornea on a sparrow when it get critical but my ‘hood keep a bag of sticks like a scarecrow, wig snatchers, guard your head top, head top

Nwigwe’s previous body of work was 2020’s Cincoriginals, a 14-song compilation that saw features from Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., and Fat. Since then, he has also dropped off loose tracks like “A Million,” “Wake Up Everybody,” and “A Revealing Freestyle.”

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new “Head To Hades” music video featuring Royce Da 5’9″ and Foggieraw down below.