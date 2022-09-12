Last month, Tobe Nwigwe blessed fans with his moMINTs project and has been consistently sharing visuals from the body of work. So far, fans have been able to enjoy well-received clips for songs like “Big Cap,” “Lord Forgive Me” featuring his wife Fat, Pharrell Williams, and Johnny Venus from EarthGang, “Round Here (Parts 1 and 2),” “Destruction,” and “Been Broke” featuring Fat, Chamillionaire, and 2 Chainz.

Yesterday (Sept. 11), Nwigwe returned with the latest music video from moMINTs, this time for “Get A Lil Bag.” The new offering boasts assistance from his wife Fat and sees Nwigwe getting his troops in order as he prepares to take the day on. On the track, he spits some bars about being ready for battle:

I keep a chopper for the opposition but I don’t know, I keep on tellin’ folk, I’m about whatever, dawg/ On my mama, I’m prepared to die, comin’ for my baby mama and my babies/ It get brazy if you step ‘cross that line ’cause hell, if I toe that line and you touch any one of mine/ Bullets comin’ out yo’ spine, other than that, I keep it peaceful, I won’t leave ya in pieces/ If I got the peace, I’m just tryna push a piece of the profit/ Toward my partners pullin’ police in the streets, that’s pushin’ P

moMINTs served as a follow-up to 2020’s Cincoriginals, a 14-song compilation that saw features from Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., Fat, and go-to producer LaNell Grant. Since then, he has dropped off loose tracks like “A Million,” “Wake Up Everybody,” and “A Revealing Freestyle.”

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new music video for “Get A Lil Bag” featuring Fat down below.