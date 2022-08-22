By Regina Cho
  /  08.22.2022

Throughout the last few weeks, Tobe Nwigwe has been consistently sharing visuals from his ​moMINTs project, which is an “audio experience” that sees the Houston native reflecting on his past. So far, fans have been able to enjoy well-received clips for songs like “Lord Forgive Me” featuring his wife Fat, Pharrell Williams, and Johnny Venus from EarthGang, “Round Here (Parts 1 and 2),” “Destruction,” and “Been Broke” featuring Fat, Chamillionaire, and 2 Chainz.

Yesterday (Aug. 21), Nwigwe returned with the latest music video from moMINTs, this time for “Big Cap.” The new offering boasts assistance from Fat once again and cleverly shows the couple working at their Cap Sale stand. As a long line of customers starts to form, Nwigwe opens the song with his hard-hitting bars:

Look my papa told me out here, told me to defeat the demon (Yeah), The Holy Ghost make sure these h**s ain’t get none of my semen/ I used to cuss while I was broke ’til he gave me a reason (Yeah), to put my foot up on they throat and leave ’em barely breathing, ooh, they get asthmatic as I spazz rappin’/ Whether you a crash dummy or just tweakin’, you still a crash addict/ Pragmatic, dealings with opposition helped me detach habits

Prior to this, Nwigwe unveiled Cincoriginals, a 14-track compilation that saw features from Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., Fat, and go-to producer LaNell Grant. Since then, he has continued to bless fans with visuals from the well-received release, as well as loose cuts like “A Million,” “Wake Up Everybody,” and “A Revealing Freestyle.”

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new music video for “Big Cap” featuring Fat down below.

