Last month, Tobe Nwigwe blessed fans with his moMINTs project and has been consistently sharing cohesive visuals from the body of work. So far, fans have been able to enjoy well-received clips for songs like “Get A Lil Bag,” “Big Cap,” “Lord Forgive Me” featuring his wife Fat, Pharrell Williams, and Johnny Venus from EarthGang, “Round Here (Parts 1 and 2),” “Destruction,” and “Been Broke” featuring Fat, Chamillionaire, and 2 Chainz.

Yesterday (Sept. 20), Nwigwe returned with the latest offering from moMINTs, the official music video for “Mini Me.” The track boasts assistance from Fat and Dame D.O.L.L.A. and sees the trio coming together in a stunning garden to deliver a hard-hitting performance of their collaboration. On the song, Nwigwe handles the opening verse:

Look, Peter Pan to these lost boys, they follow me, keep a heap of heat for those who creep with no apologies (Mm-mm)/ Speak for those who seek to be at peace where the Walhalla be, found peace inside monogamy, you peakin’ at the prophecy, ooh/ I am the one filled with halle’ but from where they ball and parlay ’round my whole city (halle’)/ On God, I seen shells flyin’ broad day, had me layin’ prostrate, thank Yahwеh ain’t none hit me (Yahweh)/ Fat just had my son indeed, but a small catch

In 2020, Nwigwe shared his Cincoriginals project, a 14-song compilation that saw features from Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., Fat, and go-to producer LaNell Grant. Since then, he has dropped off loose tracks like “A Million,” “Wake Up Everybody,” and “A Revealing Freestyle.”

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new music video for “Mini Me” featuring Fat and Dame D.O.L.L.A. down below.