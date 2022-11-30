Tobe Nwigwe has been blessing his fans with a streak of consistency ever since his moMINTs project dropped back in August. First, he shared the official accompanying visuals for each track, and now, he has embarked on the journey of providing live renditions. Straight from the comfort of his own home, his new “At The Crib” series highlights a song every week with this week’s offering being “BIG CAP.” On the track, the Texas-raised rapper speaks on his experience with spirituality:

“Ayy, look my paw-paw told me, had chose me to defeat the demon (Yeah), The Holy Ghost made sure these h**s ain’t get none of my semen/ I used to coast while I was broke ’til C gave me a reason (Yeah), to put my foot up on they throat and leave ’em barely breathin’/ They get asthmatic as I spazz rappin’, whether you a crash dummy or just tweakin’, you still a crash addict/ Pragmatic, dealings with opposition help me detach habits, glad wrap it, thеn put ’em in the furnace to avoid callousеd/ Sentiments, Benjamins ain’t the only thing in my satchel”

In related news, Nwigwe recently received a Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category and also landed a placement on the official soundtrack for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. In addition to that, he announced his collaboration with Pharrell for the new Moncler Maya 70 campaign that debuted this week.

Prior to moMINTs was Nwigwe’s 2020 project titled Cincoriginals, a 14-song compilation that saw features from Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., and Fat. Since then, he has also dropped off loose tracks like “A Million,” “Wake Up Everybody,” and “A Revealing Freestyle.”

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new performance of “BIG CAP” down below.