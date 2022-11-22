Photo: “Catfish Blackened” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  11.22.2022

After successfully delivering accompanying visuals for every song on his moMINTs project, Tobe Nwigwe has officially switched gears into sharing his “at the crib” sessions. These new versions are intimate renditions of each track performed straight from the comfort of his own home. Yesterday (Nov. 21), the Texas-bred rapper shared his latest one for “CATFISH BLACKENED w/ GRITS.” In the freshly released clip, Nwigwe raps about his family’s story:

“Look, first off for my daughters, I live by the motto, execute or get executed/ I started goin’ harder since the one and only, Mrs. Carter put her stamp on the movement/ Home improvement how I move with tools ’cause that’s how I was groomed on the southwest side of Houston/ Baby mama got induced and gave birth to a Chukwu, six weeks later we back to goosin’, uh/ Might just hit her with a back-to-back and then a back-to-back”

Prior to moMINTs was Nwigwe’s 2020 project titled Cincoriginals, a 14-song compilation that saw features from Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., and Fat. Since then, he has also dropped off loose tracks like “A Million,” “Wake Up Everybody,” and “A Revealing Freestyle.”

In related news, Nwigwe has been having a stellar month filled with accomplishments. He received a Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category and also landed a placement on the official soundtrack for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. “Bruh, we came from nothin’ with no foreknowledge of the industry and how it works,” he wrote on Instagram after announcing the latter. “We built this with God and our cousins, and we made it to the @blackpanther.”

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new performance of  “CATFISH BLACKENED w/ GRITS” down below.

