Photo: “Lord Forgive Me” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  11.15.2022

Over the last few weeks, Tobe Nwigwe has been treating fans with a consistent stream of visuals to go along with each song from his moMINTs project. He has now decided to switch gears into his “at the crib” versions, which are more intimate renditions of each track performed straight from the comfort of his own home. Yesterday (Nov. 14), the Texas-bred rapper shared his latest one for “Lord Forgive Me.” In the new clip, Nwigwe is joined by his talented band, Fat, and his child on his lap as he delivers his honest lyrics:

“Lord forgive me, I be puttin’ in work, Lord forgive me, I was doin’ that dirt/ Lord forgive me, I put a hole in his shirt, Lord forgive me, he was on the wrong turf/ Lord forgive me, had the pistol at church, Lord forgive me, been cursed since birth/ Lord forgive me, tryna figure my worth, tryna do better, can’t get no worse/ What I done wrong, I done right, it’s my darkness in your sunshine/ What I done wrong, I done right, it’s my darkness in your sunshine”

Prior to moMINTs was Nwigwe’s 2020 project titled Cincoriginalsa 14-song compilation that saw features from Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., and Fat. Since then, he has also dropped off loose tracks like “A Million,” “Wake Up Everybody,” and “A Revealing Freestyle.”

He also recently shared a wholesome highlight on Instagram last week when his son achieved a new milestone in front of a packed crowd. “My son’s first steps on stage and my first sold out show, London at the Koko. #moMINTs like this last forever,” read his caption.

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new “Lord Forgive Me” performance video featuring Fat down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gucci Mane pays tribute in new "Letter To Takeoff" video

By Regina Cho
  /  11.15.2022

Mahalia shares new "Bag Of You" single

By Regina Cho
  /  11.15.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Tobe Nwigwe

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gucci Mane pays tribute in new "Letter To Takeoff" video

By Regina Cho
  /  11.15.2022

Mahalia shares new "Bag Of You" single

By Regina Cho
  /  11.15.2022
View More

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White on his career & keeping his personal life private | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Singer-songwriter and White Stripes Co-Founder Jack White appears on an all-new episode of “Love & ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.10.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

State Farm's initiative to pack one million food kits for families in the underserved Atlanta area

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” was on location in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Tyrese talks 'The System,' Jaden Smith on standing up for what's right, new music & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Jaden Smith gets real with Kennedy Rue. Then, ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Powerful | 'Bet on Black'

Judges Master P, Pinky Cole, Ron Brown, and special guest LeToya Luckett field impressive pitches ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.08.2022
View More