Over the last few weeks, Tobe Nwigwe has been treating fans with a consistent stream of visuals to go along with each song from his moMINTs project. He has now decided to switch gears into his “at the crib” versions, which are more intimate renditions of each track performed straight from the comfort of his own home. Yesterday (Nov. 14), the Texas-bred rapper shared his latest one for “Lord Forgive Me.” In the new clip, Nwigwe is joined by his talented band, Fat, and his child on his lap as he delivers his honest lyrics:

“Lord forgive me, I be puttin’ in work, Lord forgive me, I was doin’ that dirt/ Lord forgive me, I put a hole in his shirt, Lord forgive me, he was on the wrong turf/ Lord forgive me, had the pistol at church, Lord forgive me, been cursed since birth/ Lord forgive me, tryna figure my worth, tryna do better, can’t get no worse/ What I done wrong, I done right, it’s my darkness in your sunshine/ What I done wrong, I done right, it’s my darkness in your sunshine”

Prior to moMINTs was Nwigwe’s 2020 project titled Cincoriginals, a 14-song compilation that saw features from Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., and Fat. Since then, he has also dropped off loose tracks like “A Million,” “Wake Up Everybody,” and “A Revealing Freestyle.”

He also recently shared a wholesome highlight on Instagram last week when his son achieved a new milestone in front of a packed crowd. “My son’s first steps on stage and my first sold out show, London at the Koko. #moMINTs like this last forever,” read his caption.

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new “Lord Forgive Me” performance video featuring Fat down below.