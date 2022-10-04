For Tobe Nwigwe, the visuals are just as important as the music, which is why he is steadily releasing an accompanying video for every single song from his August moMINTs project. So far, fans have been able to enjoy clips for songs like “Mini Me,” “Get A Lil Bag,” “Big Cap,” “Lord Forgive Me” featuring his wife Fat, Pharrell Williams, and Johnny Venus from EarthGang, “Round Here (Parts 1 and 2),” “Destruction,” and many more.

Yesterday (Oct. 3), the Texas-born rapper returned with the latest offering from moMINTs, the official music video for “Chopped It Up w/ Farouk.” The track boasts an assist David Michael Wyatt while the visual follows the garden theme that all the other clips from the project have. On the song, Nwigwe handles the first verse by giving a shout out to Farouk:

Look, just chopped it up with Farouk, he been down 10, I clowned him then found gems in his profound sense/ Of self-awareness, though this system ain’t the fairest, he made some careless decisions, but through it all he ain’t perish/ He learned from it, and though that 25 piece centers, don’t usually reap repentance, he turned from it/ Yeah, ways that got him there, later I would share, how we got favor ’cause most our neighbors ain’t make it

Prior to moMINTs was Nwigwe’s 2020 project titled Cincoriginals, a 14-song compilation that saw features from Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., and Fat. Since then, he has also dropped off loose tracks like “A Million,” “Wake Up Everybody,” and “A Revealing Freestyle.”

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new “Chopped It Up w/ Farouk” music video featuring David Michael Wyatt down below.