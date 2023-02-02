Photo: NBC / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Back in August of 2022, Tobe Nwigwe dropped off his moMINTs project. Since then, he has been busy providing enticing visuals to accompany each track. Fans have been able to enjoy clips for songs like “Mini Me,” “Get A Lil Bag,” “Big Cap,” “Lord Forgive Me” featuring his wife Fat, Pharrell Williams, and Johnny Venus from EarthGang, “Round Here (Parts 1 and 2),” “Destruction,” and many more.

This past Monday (Jan. 30), the the Texas-born rapper paid a visit to Sirius XM to drop a freestyle on “Sway In The Morning.” Over an instrumental of “Foolish” by Ashanti, Nwigwe flows about how much his life has changed within the last few years and even referenced the time he sat in Sway’s hot seat several years ago:

First time I was on Sway, I was broke and it was just me and Fat/ Now, I’m back three kids later, rich and Black/ Fresh up off a song with Pharrell but still be strapped, ’cause hell, I’m from where itchy trigger fingers is tryna scratch/ Ya life, I hail from the land of the purple Sprite, where legends like Fat Pat and Pokey done broke the mic”

Prior to moMINTs was Nwigwe’s 2020 project titled Cincoriginalsa 14-song compilation that saw features from Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., and Fat. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Over-Under-Lude” by Penny and Sparrow, “Lies About The War” by Jacob Banks, and more.

In related news, Nwigwe received a Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category and also landed a placement on the official soundtrack for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film.

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new freestyle on “Sway In The Morning” down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

PJ Morton delivers new performance of "Be Like Water"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

SahBabii returns with "How Bout U?" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Sada Baby and his crew turn up in "CASADA JR" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Missy Elliott becomes first female rapper nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Will Hill drops off new visual for "Everything I Wanted"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Quavo to perform Takeoff tribute at 2023 Grammy Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Studio Sessions | Buda Da Future helped Dave East work through grief in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.02.2023

Icewear Vezzo drops off new "Rob Who" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Jane Handcock's 'World of Women' project makes its way to streaming platforms

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Drake urges Spotify to pay artists bonuses after reaching historic 75 billion streams on the music platform

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Yung Bleu announces 'Love Scars 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

OhGeesy heads to Las Vegas in new "GEEKALEEK" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Lizzo becomes a superhero in new "Special" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Gloss Up drops off new "Eeny Meeny Miny Moe" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Ray Vaughn and Ab-Soul connect for "Sandcastles"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Freestyles
New Music
Rap
Sway Calloway
Tobe Nwigwe

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

PJ Morton delivers new performance of "Be Like Water"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

SahBabii returns with "How Bout U?" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Sada Baby and his crew turn up in "CASADA JR" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Missy Elliott becomes first female rapper nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Will Hill drops off new visual for "Everything I Wanted"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Quavo to perform Takeoff tribute at 2023 Grammy Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Studio Sessions | Buda Da Future helped Dave East work through grief in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.02.2023

Icewear Vezzo drops off new "Rob Who" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Jane Handcock's 'World of Women' project makes its way to streaming platforms

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

Drake urges Spotify to pay artists bonuses after reaching historic 75 billion streams on the music platform

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

Yung Bleu announces 'Love Scars 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

OhGeesy heads to Las Vegas in new "GEEKALEEK" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Lizzo becomes a superhero in new "Special" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Gloss Up drops off new "Eeny Meeny Miny Moe" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Ray Vaughn and Ab-Soul connect for "Sandcastles"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

Tamika Palmer shared an emotional Instagram post on Saturday (Jan. 28).
By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
Interest

12 top female rappers to watch in 2023

Every rapper on our list is paving her own way in hip hop. Did any ...
By Payton Wilson
  /  01.10.2023
News

Snoop Dogg to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Other members of this year’s class include Sade Adu, Teddy Riley, and more.
By Regina Cho
  /  01.18.2023
View More