Back in August of 2022, Tobe Nwigwe dropped off his moMINTs project. Since then, he has been busy providing enticing visuals to accompany each track. Fans have been able to enjoy clips for songs like “Mini Me,” “Get A Lil Bag,” “Big Cap,” “Lord Forgive Me” featuring his wife Fat, Pharrell Williams, and Johnny Venus from EarthGang, “Round Here (Parts 1 and 2),” “Destruction,” and many more.

This past Monday (Jan. 30), the the Texas-born rapper paid a visit to Sirius XM to drop a freestyle on “Sway In The Morning.” Over an instrumental of “Foolish” by Ashanti, Nwigwe flows about how much his life has changed within the last few years and even referenced the time he sat in Sway’s hot seat several years ago:

First time I was on Sway, I was broke and it was just me and Fat/ Now, I’m back three kids later, rich and Black/ Fresh up off a song with Pharrell but still be strapped, ’cause hell, I’m from where itchy trigger fingers is tryna scratch/ Ya life, I hail from the land of the purple Sprite, where legends like Fat Pat and Pokey done broke the mic”

Prior to moMINTs was Nwigwe’s 2020 project titled Cincoriginals, a 14-song compilation that saw features from Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., and Fat. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Over-Under-Lude” by Penny and Sparrow, “Lies About The War” by Jacob Banks, and more.

In related news, Nwigwe received a Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category and also landed a placement on the official soundtrack for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film.

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new freestyle on “Sway In The Morning” down below.