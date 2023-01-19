Damar Hamlin is steadily improving, according to his head coach Sean McDermott. The Buffalo Bills play caller said the 24-year-old is now at the team’s practice facility “almost daily,” approaching a return to meetings, and more. On Wednesday (Jan. 18), McDermott addressed media personnel and provided an update on Hamlin’s status.

“It’s limited, just overall,” said the coach on the activity of the second-year pro. “But he comes in just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine, and just get himself acclimated again, and taking it one step, one baby step at a time here.”

Hamlin did not attend the team’s first-round playoff victory over the Miami Dolphins, but he watched remotely. His first team visit came on Saturday (Jan. 14) at the walk-through before the game. He was accompanied by his parents, Mario and Nina, and his brother, Damir.

Teammates Jordan Poyer and Mitch Morse admitted that seeing Hamlin progress at the facility has in turn lifted their spirits.

“There’s a lot of reprieve from seeing him and carrying conversations, chewing the fat,” Morse said according to ESPN. “He seems to be, I think, still physically very tired, but the guy’s in great spirits. And that also helps with the recovery process for all of us as well.”

As REVOLT reported, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during the first quarter of the Bills vs. Bengals live “Monday Night Football” game. Paramedics immediately carried him off the field in an ambulance and rushed him to a Cincinnati hospital, where he spent six days before being discharged and transported to a hospital in Buffalo on Jan. 9. Hamlin was finally free to go home on Jan. 11.

To give back to those who saved his life, the Bills safety created “Did We Win?” T-shirts, and all proceeds will benefit first responders and the UC Trauma Center. “Did we win?” was the first thing Hamlin asked doctors when he began communicating on Jan. 5. He wrote the question on a piece of paper because he couldn’t speak at the time.