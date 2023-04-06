Tobe Nwigwe continues to show off his knack for creating artful visuals. This past Sunday (April 2), the Texas-born rapper returned with his latest single, an electrifying release about how far he has come in his journey so far. The accompanying self-directed music video opens up with a scene of him surrounded by nature, much like his other offerings. Then, the shot zooms out slowly to reveal dozens of mics pointed directly at him, capturing his hard-hitting lyrics:

“First off, my name Tob’, but it’s really Tobechukwu, got a BM that I keep my seeds up in that keep me fruitful/ Grew up wearin’ platinum Fubu on the Southwest eatin’ fufu and the hammer that I keep don’t come with nails, that h** will shoot you, look/ I ain’t know who Bill Burr was until I met the man, half my n**gas married to the street without a wedding band/ I done peeped that all the smoke these rappers want be secondhand/ My pops said I’d be broke and barely eat, I shoulda bet the man, yeah, ’cause I’m way, way, way up”

Back in August 2022, Nwigwe dropped off his moMINTs project. Since then, he has been busy providing enticing visuals to accompany each track. Fans have been able to enjoy clips for songs like “MINI ME,” “GET A LIL BAG,” “BIG CAP,” “LORD FORGIVE ME” featuring his wife Fat, Pharrell Williams, and Johnny Venus from EarthGang, “ROUND HERE,” “DESTRUCTION,” and many more.

In related news, the “BEEN BROKE” rapper was nominated in the Best New Artist category at the 65th annual Grammy Awards earlier this year and also landed a placement on the official soundtrack for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film.

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new music video for “BRAVO” down below.