After dropping off music videos to go along with each track from moMINTs throughout the last few months, Tobe Nwigwe recently switched over to a more intimate route and started his “At The Crib” series. Through this slew of visuals, he delivered performances that were shot right in his living room. Earlier this week, his latest and final installment of the series arrived, which was fittingly titled “MOMINTS AT THE CRIB” because it encompassed the entire album in one cohesive 22-minute offering.

“My name is Tobechukwu Dubem Nwigwe. I’m from the southwest side of Houston, Texas. These are our moments at the crib,” he began. “I have Ness, David Michael Wyatt, and Luke Whitney with me. I got Nic Humes and Baker.”

After introducing his co-stars, he went into his first song, “ROUND HERE.” On the track, he raps about his journey with pride while the sound of live percussion and keys backs him up:

“Aight, quick, quick, let me get this, when I spit it is vomit, I’m from H-Town so it’s back to back and then back to back like the Comets/ That’s a four-peat, I got drip like nosebleeds but don’t be where the h**s be, I don’t like where that road leads/ Me and mine be lowkey, I don’t do this for trophies”

In related news, Nwigwe recently received a Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category, landed a placement on the official soundtrack for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film, and announced his collaboration with Pharrell for the new Moncler Maya 70 campaign earlier this year. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Over-Under-Lude” by Penny and Sparrow, “Lies About The War” by Jacob Banks, and more.

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new “MOMINTS AT THE CRIB” full performance down below.