On Tuesday (May 23), GloRilla dropped off a new single titled “Lick Or Sum,” which samples Juicy J’s “Slob on My Knob” and keeps things just as spicy as the original with its hardcore subject matter.
“Lick on my c**t, make this p**sy cream, do this motherf**ker how you do the Russian creams, smokin’ on this pack, you know the p**sy fat, lookin’ like he fiendin’, got his nose all in my crack, he wanna hit this rock, he know this c**chie slap, and based off his performance, I might make this booty clap…”
“Lick Or Sum” also boasts a visual that comes courtesy of Chris Villa. Matching the song’s energy, GloRilla and her crew break out their best twerking moves in different locations throughout the colorful clip.
Back in November of 2022, GloRilla unveiled her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, her first official release as a member of Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group. That project, which consisted of nine songs and additional features from Cardi B, Niki Pooh, and Hitkidd, peaked at No. 5 on Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Months after its initial release, the “Tomorrow” star blessed the masses with Anyways, Life’s Great…Bonus Edition, adding on viral cuts like “Nut Quick” and “PHATNALL.”
During a sit-down for REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” GloRilla opened up about the love and support she’s received from fans thus far. “I feel like a lot of people can relate to me [because] I’m not really changing,” she said. “I’m saying I’m from the hood, so a lot of people can relate, even the people who ain’t from the hood. I have received more love, but I’ve received a lot of hate too. I show love to people… I’ve never had a hating spirit because I always know it’s about timing.”
Press play on “Lick Or Sum” below.
