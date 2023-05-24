Photo: Screenshot from GloRilla’s “Lick Or Sum” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

On Tuesday (May 23), GloRilla dropped off a new single titled “Lick Or Sum,” which samples Juicy J’s “Slob on My Knob” and keeps things just as spicy as the original with its hardcore subject matter.

“Lick on my c**t, make this p**sy cream, do this motherf**ker how you do the Russian creams, smokin’ on this pack, you know the p**sy fat, lookin’ like he fiendin’, got his nose all in my crack, he wanna hit this rock, he know this c**chie slap, and based off his performance, I might make this booty clap…”

“Lick Or Sum” also boasts a visual that comes courtesy of Chris Villa. Matching the song’s energy, GloRilla and her crew break out their best twerking moves in different locations throughout the colorful clip.

Back in November of 2022, GloRilla unveiled her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, her first official release as a member of Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group. That project, which consisted of nine songs and additional features from Cardi B, Niki Pooh, and Hitkidd, peaked at No. 5 on Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Months after its initial release, the “Tomorrow” star blessed the masses with Anyways, Life’s Great…Bonus Edition, adding on viral cuts like “Nut Quick” and “PHATNALL.”

During a sit-down for REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” GloRilla opened up about the love and support she’s received from fans thus far. “I feel like a lot of people can relate to me [because] I’m not really changing,” she said. “I’m saying I’m from the hood, so a lot of people can relate, even the people who ain’t from the hood. I have received more love, but I’ve received a lot of hate too. I show love to people… I’ve never had a hating spirit because I always know it’s about timing.”

Press play on “Lick Or Sum” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean tapped as headliners for 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Cardi B serves up a look and cocktails at Santa Monica launch party

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Check out Juicy J's latest visual for "Gettin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Dave East and Nino Man drop off "I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Key Glock drops off latest visual for "Work"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Sky Jetta and Baby Tate have kept their shows going even through chaos

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.23.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new visual for "Take 'Em Out" with Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, and Scar Lip

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Conway The Machine forced to postpone tour following severe leg injury

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

24kGoldn is excited to express his artistry and leave an impact on the world

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Disgraced ex-Atlanta cop gets 10 years in prison for role in the 2019 armed robbery of Bankroll Freddie

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Idris Elba to produce docuseries exploring the music industry’s exploitation of Black artists

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Tobe Nwigwe, Nas, and Jacob Banks connect for "On My Soul"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Toosii recruits Future for "Favorite Song (Toxic Version)" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Belly unveils 'Mumble Rap 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023
