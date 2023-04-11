Photo: Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, Scott Eisen/Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Lil Baby is ready to hit the road this summer. On Monday (April 10), the 4PF captain announced the “It’s Only Us Tour,” which will touch down in several different cities throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho will be coming along to provide support. Said announcement was accompanied by a promo video that showed the “Woah” rapper FaceTiming his future tour mates from the comfort of his swimming pool.

Immediately after said tour’s dates were revealed, fans noticed that there wasn’t an Atlanta stop. In response, Lil Baby assured that he’ll continue to deliver a much bigger event for his hometown. Taking to Twitter, he asked, “Atlanta, y’all want a tour date? Or [a Lil Baby & Friends birthday concert] like we’ve been having the last three years?” Upon receiving a unanimous answer, he confirmed his plans. “Of course, a Baby Bash! See you there, too,” he said.

Back in October of 2022, Lil Baby liberated his third studio LP, It’s Only Me, which consisted of 23 songs and a wealth of features from Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy, EST Gee, Jeremih, and more. The album both scored the Quality Control-signed talent his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and crossed the platinum certification mark.

Check out Lil Baby & Co.’s full list of tour dates below.

“It’s Only Us Tour” dates:

July 26: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 28: Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 29: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug. 1: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Aug. 2: San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Aug. 4: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 5: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 6: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Aug. 9: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug. 12: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 14: Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Aug. 15: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Aug. 17: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Aug. 18: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Aug. 19: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Aug. 23: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 24: Chicago, IL – United Center
Aug. 26: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Aug. 31: Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena
Sept. 2: Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sept. 3: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 5: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 6: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sept. 7: Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
Sept. 8: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 9: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 11: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sept. 12: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sept. 15: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sept. 16: Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 19: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sept. 22: Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ace Hood, Benny the Butcher, and Millyz reveal an "Uncomfortable Truth" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Cardi B passionately uses her Twitter platform to communicate with parents after the Dalai Lama video

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Tour Tales | Waka Flocka let the ancestors guide his Dreamville Festival performance

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.11.2023

Smino delivers new performance of "Ole A** Kendrick"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Metro Boomin, Future, and Don Toliver link up for “Too Many Nights” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Scar Lip declares "This Is New York" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Young M.A provides update about her health: "I’ve been very much sober"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

SL recruits KILLY for "Toronto"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Millyz hides behind some "Dark Shades" in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Westside Gunn joins Conway the Machine in dual visual for "Quarters" and "Brucifix"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Lil Yachty shares gloomy new "Strike (Holster)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Check out Rae Sremmurd's latest visual for "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

NLE Choppa recruits Sexyy Red for new “S**t Me Out (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Doja Cat leaves fans clueless about her upcoming album after a two-day Twitter roller coaster ride

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Tony Yayo credits Angel Reese for taking "You Can't See Me" dance to "a whole ‘nother level"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Glorilla
Gloss Up
Hunxho
Lil Baby
Rap
Rylo Rodriguez
The Kid LAROI
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ace Hood, Benny the Butcher, and Millyz reveal an "Uncomfortable Truth" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Cardi B passionately uses her Twitter platform to communicate with parents after the Dalai Lama video

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Tour Tales | Waka Flocka let the ancestors guide his Dreamville Festival performance

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.11.2023

Smino delivers new performance of "Ole A** Kendrick"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Metro Boomin, Future, and Don Toliver link up for “Too Many Nights” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Scar Lip declares "This Is New York" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Young M.A provides update about her health: "I’ve been very much sober"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

SL recruits KILLY for "Toronto"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Millyz hides behind some "Dark Shades" in latest video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Westside Gunn joins Conway the Machine in dual visual for "Quarters" and "Brucifix"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

Lil Yachty shares gloomy new "Strike (Holster)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Check out Rae Sremmurd's latest visual for "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

NLE Choppa recruits Sexyy Red for new “S**t Me Out (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Doja Cat leaves fans clueless about her upcoming album after a two-day Twitter roller coaster ride

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Tony Yayo credits Angel Reese for taking "You Can't See Me" dance to "a whole ‘nother level"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon on playing Michael Jordan’s parents in ‘AIR’

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” correspondent Kennedy Rue sits down with EGOT winner Viola Davis and ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More