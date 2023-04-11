Lil Baby is ready to hit the road this summer. On Monday (April 10), the 4PF captain announced the “It’s Only Us Tour,” which will touch down in several different cities throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho will be coming along to provide support. Said announcement was accompanied by a promo video that showed the “Woah” rapper FaceTiming his future tour mates from the comfort of his swimming pool.
Immediately after said tour’s dates were revealed, fans noticed that there wasn’t an Atlanta stop. In response, Lil Baby assured that he’ll continue to deliver a much bigger event for his hometown. Taking to Twitter, he asked, “Atlanta, y’all want a tour date? Or [a Lil Baby & Friends birthday concert] like we’ve been having the last three years?” Upon receiving a unanimous answer, he confirmed his plans. “Of course, a Baby Bash! See you there, too,” he said.
Back in October of 2022, Lil Baby liberated his third studio LP, It’s Only Me, which consisted of 23 songs and a wealth of features from Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy, EST Gee, Jeremih, and more. The album both scored the Quality Control-signed talent his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and crossed the platinum certification mark.
Check out Lil Baby & Co.’s full list of tour dates below.
“It’s Only Us Tour” dates:
July 26: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 28: Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 29: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug. 1: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Aug. 2: San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Aug. 4: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 5: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 6: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Aug. 9: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug. 12: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 14: Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Aug. 15: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Aug. 17: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Aug. 18: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Aug. 19: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Aug. 23: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 24: Chicago, IL – United Center
Aug. 26: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Aug. 31: Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena
Sept. 2: Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sept. 3: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 5: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 6: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sept. 7: Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
Sept. 8: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 9: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 11: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sept. 12: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sept. 15: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sept. 16: Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 19: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sept. 22: Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena