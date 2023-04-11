Lil Baby is ready to hit the road this summer. On Monday (April 10), the 4PF captain announced the “It’s Only Us Tour,” which will touch down in several different cities throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho will be coming along to provide support. Said announcement was accompanied by a promo video that showed the “Woah” rapper FaceTiming his future tour mates from the comfort of his swimming pool.

Immediately after said tour’s dates were revealed, fans noticed that there wasn’t an Atlanta stop. In response, Lil Baby assured that he’ll continue to deliver a much bigger event for his hometown. Taking to Twitter, he asked, “Atlanta, y’all want a tour date? Or [a Lil Baby & Friends birthday concert] like we’ve been having the last three years?” Upon receiving a unanimous answer, he confirmed his plans. “Of course, a Baby Bash! See you there, too,” he said.

Back in October of 2022, Lil Baby liberated his third studio LP, It’s Only Me, which consisted of 23 songs and a wealth of features from Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy, EST Gee, Jeremih, and more. The album both scored the Quality Control-signed talent his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and crossed the platinum certification mark.

Check out Lil Baby & Co.’s full list of tour dates below.

“It’s Only Us Tour” dates:

July 26: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 28: Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 29: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Aug. 1: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Aug. 2: San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Aug. 4: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 5: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 6: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Aug. 9: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug. 12: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 14: Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Aug. 15: Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Aug. 17: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Aug. 18: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Aug. 19: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Aug. 23: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 24: Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug. 26: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Aug. 31: Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sept. 2: Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept. 3: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 5: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 6: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sept. 7: Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Sept. 8: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 9: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 11: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sept. 12: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sept. 15: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sept. 16: Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 19: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sept. 22: Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena