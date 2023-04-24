GloRilla has a message for the boss in charge. Over the weekend, she returned with her latest music video for “Unh Unh,” a standout from her recent Anyways, Life’s Great… project. The Ben Marc-directed clip opens up with a scene from Interscope Records’ headquarters. Throughout the visual, the Tennessee star and her crew proceed to take over the entire office — crashing photoshoots, hijacking meetings, and everything in between. On the track, she raps about rightfully coming for what’s hers:

“They don’t wanna see no gangster b**ches win, well, the industry done f**ked up lettin’ these gangster b**ches in/ They say my 15 minutes up, I’m only 15 minutes in, before they ever catch me slippin’, I’ma slide and spin again/ Like, uh, said I was done with dude, we back at it again, said he couldn’t get no a** no more, I’m lookin’ back at it again/ Like, uh, been makin’ money, I ain’t tryna make no friеnds, and if you did it, gotta stand on that”

Back in November of 2022, GloRilla unleashed the aforementioned Anyways, Life’s Great…, a nine-track EP that included features from Niki Pooh and Cardi B. The project climbed to the No. 11 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 28,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. It also housed smash hits like “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2.”

Shortly afterward, the 23-year-old emcee treated fans with a bonus edition of the project. The two-disc upgrade added on four cuts, including remixes of “Nut Quick” and “Get That Money.” Outside of her own releases, Glo can also be heard dishing out guest verses on recent collaborations like “Leave the Club” by Don Toliver, “FTCU” by Latto, “Bestfrenn” by Gloss Up, “JUST SAY THAT” by Duke Deuce, and more.

Be sure to press play on GloRilla’s brand new “Unh Unh” music video down below.