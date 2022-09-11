It looks as though Cardi B’s wish to work with Lil Kim may be coming true after all. A clip circulating on social media showed both of the New York rappers in the studio together on Saturday (Sept. 10).

Among those in the session with Kim and the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” alum were Swizz Beatz, ASAP Ferg, and CEO Buck, who was capturing the moment with his phone. “I got everybody. This how I’m feeling. Yo, Swizzy! Yo, Ferg! We ain’t missing nothing, we zone zoning,” says Buck in the clip. Queen Bee’s daughter, Royal Reign, can even be spotted for a quick second.

Judging by Cardi’s outfit, a pink and white knit sweatsuit, the video was likely filmed on Friday. Earlier that day, she had on the same ensemble while making an appearance at a back to school event in Queens.

Whether or not the ladies worked on new music, or just discussed potential collaborations, has yet to be confirmed. However, in the past, the “W.A.P.” emcee has been vocal about her desire to get Kim on a track. “I even hit her up, I want Lil’ Kim on my album,” the Invasion of Privacy artist told Hot 97’s Nessa Diab in an interview posted this year in July.

She added, “I do have a song that I think, ‘Aight she’s good for it,’ but then I’m also debating on another song. Because I kinda want her on this one, too. What I really wanted to do was like an ‘Aunt Dot’ with her… But then I’m kinda debating, is that gonna be like a little bit outdated? How’s it gonna be? … I just want the song I do with her, I want it to be like a super, like, great comeback. I just don’t want to put her on my album on a song and it’s like, ‘Cool, yeah, she had a Lil’ Kim feature.’ I want this to be like her insane…her moment.” Peep the studio session below.