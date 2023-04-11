When they ask how they did it, just tell them, GOD DID.

Yesterday (April 10), Louisiana State University freshman and rapper Flau’jae Johnson shared she’s working on a new collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer DJ Khaled on social media.

The 19-year-old athlete hopped on Instagram to reveal the news as she posed alongside the Miami resident in a series of pictures. She even referenced lyrics from Khaled’s single “Grateful” featuring Vory to further express her feelings. On the song, Vory sang:

“Even though my plate full, I can’t complain, it’s everything that I prayed for.”

Underneath, Johnson captioned her post, “Wow, God doing his big one. Flau’jae x DJ Khaled. Coming soon. The biggest 4444. ‘I’ma talk that talk on there.'”

Since Johnson secured her first NCAA Tournament championship title with the LSU Tigers, the rising star has garnished much attention in the music industry.

On April 9, the day before Johnson’s IG announcement, record executive Bu Thiam revealed his interest in musically working with the talented athlete. “You need to holla at me. Yeah, she needs to get at me,” Thiam told TMZ during an interview.

Thiam’s interest in Johnson’s rap skills also came after Lil Wayne said he would “connect musically” with the LSU star in the future. Before then, the Savannah-born artist worked with fellow Louisiana native Boosie Badazz. But life in the music game started early on for Johnson. The rising lyricist was inspired by her father’s rap career, which was cut short due to his passing in 2003. At 12, she joined Jermaine Dupri’s “The Rap Game,” where she could showcase her talent to other artists and the world.

When that didn’t pan out, Johnson continued to work hard at her craft with the support of those around her. Eventually, the 19-year-old secured an opportunity to audition for “America’s Got Talent” in 2018. She became the first rapper to earn a golden buzzer from the judges.

Johnson returned to the show for its all-star season a few years later. Although she didn’t win, the southern artist continued her ascent to stardom as more eyes began to watch her.