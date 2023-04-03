Lil Wayne made headlines yesterday (April 2) thanks to his surprise appearance at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, where he reunited Drake during his set and treated fans with a stellar performance. Just prior to that on Friday (March 31), he dropped off I Am Music, his first-ever career-spanning compilation album. The 18-track collection boasts iconic hits like “Lollipop,” “A Milli,” “Bedrock,” and plenty more. I Am Music opens up with “Kant Nobody,” which features an appearance from the late DMX. On the song, the two veteran rappers trade bars back and forth over co-production by Swizz Beatz and Avenue:

“Sometimes I smile to hide the miles of my road traveled (What? Uh), shake my hand, it felt like you just touched a stove handle (What, what?)/ Holy cow, f**k the cow, I want the whole cattle (What? Uh), Gucci buffs on my eyes, look like solar panels (What, what?)/ Leavin’ b**ches on they own like the Oprah channel (What, what?), can’t trust my shadow, that’s a fact”

Prior to this, the Sorry 4 The Wait rapper’s last full-length solo release was 2018’s Tha Carter V. The project was equipped with assists from hip hop heavyweights like Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, and more. In 2020, he made his return and blessed fans with a deluxe upgrade, adding on 10 new cuts to bring the grand total to 33 songs.

Outside of his own releases, Weezy has kept himself busy by providing show-stealing verses on recent tracks like “I Heard You’re Married” by The Weeknd, “Gladiador (Remix)” by Eladio Carrion, “Poison” by Jack Harlow, “Just In Time” by JID, “drug dealer” by Machine Gun Kelly, and plenty more.

Be sure to press play on Lil Wayne’s brand new I Am Music album down below.