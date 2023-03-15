It looks like DJ Khaled is ready to enter into the world of sports with his latest venture. On Tuesday (March 14), the We The Best mogul began releasing a series of posts on Instagram to promote a new golf show, beginning with a short video alongside Mark Wahlberg. Subsequent clips show him on the range with close friend and collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs, all of which are accompanied by a message for those looking to pick up his new content.

“‘Let’s Go Golfing’ TV show [is] in the works. My team said, ‘Khaled, it’s [a] bidding war for the show.’ I will take you [into] the world of golf from my view and how we do, and then [it] gets even more amazing [when you] see what happens after we play golf! Be ready!”

It certainly isn’t new to see Khaled putting work in on the green. In September of 2022, the “No New Friends” star collaborated with the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) to create a hilarious advertisement based on the rules of golf (above). Other social media clips during that time showed him perfecting his golf swing for millions to see.

In addition to the aforementioned, last year also spawned Khaled’s 13th studio LP, GOD DID, an 18-song body of work with a wealth of appearances from the likes of Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, Future, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Travis Scott, City Girls, Buju Banton, Sizzla, and Jadakiss. That project’s title track, which featured Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, ended up being performed during the 2023 Grammys. All-in-all, the album became Khaled’s fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 107,500 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Check out DJ Khaled‘s golf show teasers with Diddy and Wahlberg below.