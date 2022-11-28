We all know DJ Khaled, the incomparable producer, DJ, and King of one-liners, but he’s also known for his incredible sneaker collection. A collection that not only spans decades and brands but is highly notable for its exclusive Jordans. For his upcoming We The Best x AJ5 offering, Khaled was inspired by Miami and its tropical elements like warm weather, breeze, and the ocean. The resulting “Sail” pair he calls coconut or almond milk is a luxurious take on the AJ5 silhouette and with three additional colorways and a full family size run in tow, Khaled shows why he’s the best!

Its upper is dressed completely in a smooth milky leather that calls to be touched while the midsoles feature Miami-esque spring colors like violet and powder blue speckled with yellow. A luxurious satin inner makes for a smooth slide-in of the foot, and 3M reflective finishes can be found on the top of the tongue and at the windows. Popular Khaled mantras are weaved throughout the sneaker starting at the spines that say “NIKE AIR” and “WE THE BEST,” while underneath, the satin tongue spells out “KEEP GOING.” My favorite part is the clear gum outsole that also features the “WE THE BEST” phrase.

Not to be outdone by the pair itself, the accompanying box is also upgraded in DJ Khaled fashion with a vinyl covering and a multicolored Jumpman logo. Additional laces and an accompanying apparel collection that ranges from t-shirts to tracksuits also complete the Miami-inspired set.