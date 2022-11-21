“We da best [dressed]!”

DJ Khaled is allowing fans to take a walk in his shoes. The Grammy-winning producer is known for his music catalog, entrepreneurial mind and quirky catchphrases. However, the composer behind God Did has another trick up his sleeve: Airbnb.

The mogul has teamed up with Airbnb to offer two exclusive one-night stays at a home in Miami that comes decked out with an outdoor lounge, pool, and a recreation of his legendary sneaker closet.

The recreation features some of Khaled’s never-ending shoe collection of over 10,000 pairs. Airbnb aims to celebrate the release of Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collaboration aptly titled “We The Best.” Guests will get a signed pair of these shoes, as well as a signed welcome note and a private shopping experience at Wynwood’s own 305 Kicks. Plus, guests will enjoy catering from the hitmaker’s Miami Gardens restaurant, The Licking.

“Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music,” said DJ Khaled. “We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

The sneaker closet will also include extremely rare pairs hand-delivered by the producer’s team. Among the other perks, there will be a special one-of-one Air Jordan 1 designed by The Shoe Surgeon.

As if this didn’t sound like Christmas already, guests can have their own photoshoot on a golden throne in the patio, enjoy a dip in the pool, sit under the palm trees and enjoy life just like the Father of Asahd does.

To enter the listing, keep an eye out on airbnb.com/wethebest beginning on Nov. 29 to submit a booking request for the DJ Khaled x Airbnb experience in Miami. The pad opens on Dec. 5 or 6 at the price of just $11 per guest — a nod to his shoe size.

Check out Khaled’s “We The Best” Air Jordan 5 collaboration hitting Nike SNKRS and select retailers on Monday, Nov. 28.