DJ Khaled has inked a deal with a new home team. The Grammy award-winning producer is joining Universal Music Group and bringing his We the Best imprint to Def Jam. He is leaving Sony Music, where he was previously signed to Epic Records. In a press conference earlier today (Feb. 9), he also confirmed he has been appointed as a global creative consultant for UMG.

“Lucian [Grainge] and I, we always talked about me coming back home,” Khaled said about the UMG chairman and CEO. “I felt like it was written for me to come back where I’m at in my career as an artist, an executive, and as a producer. I felt like this is beautiful. I could have went anywhere in the Universal system, and I chose Def Jam because of Tunji and LaTrice.”

“DJ Khaled is a great artist, hitmaker, mentor, and cultural innovator,” said Grainge about the new move. “It gives me great pleasure to welcome him home to UMG where we look forward to working together to amplify his brilliant creative instincts and unique vision.”

Tunji Balogun, Def Jam chairman, also added his sentiments about what the Father of Asahd creator can bring to the company. “Beyond a proven hitmaker, incredible producer, undeniable artist, and consummate showman, DJ Khaled occupies the rarified air of cultural icon. His uncanny ability to continuously have his finger on the pulse of the culture and to reach audiences all over the world in innovative yet authentic ways, his remarkable savvy for marketing, promotion, and eventizing everything he touches is absolutely second to none,” he stated.

Khaled’s most recent body of work was 2022’s GOD DID, which was equipped with 18 songs and appearances from Drake, Lil Baby, Future, SZA, JAY-Z, and more. The star-studded project marked his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 107,500 album-equivalent units sold.