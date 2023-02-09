During a huge press conference today (Feb. 8) in Miami Beach, DJ Khaled announced his first-ever We The Best scholarship fund for the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University in Brooklyn, New York.

The Grammy award-winner will offer a full-ride, four-year scholarship for a student seeking to attend.

Producer Young Guru was at the conference to thank DJ Khaled for his contributions to the community. “I’m proud to announce that DJ Khaled has done a scholarship with the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment,” Guru said. “A full 4-year ride to give someone a Bachelor’s degree at our school. I appreciate you brother!”

“Me and my queen, ever since we been together, even before we met each other, we both had a love for giving back,” the GOD DID hitmaker said at the news conference. “Giving back has always been a priority in my life and her life. We’re raising our kids to see that you have to work hard, but also always give back and show love. We have a team that works year-round, nonstop, on how can we give back, do more, uplift, inspire, motivate and hug all the kids in need. Inspire them to keep going and not just the kids, but also the families, the mothers and fathers and give out scholarships.”

Applications for the scholarship formally opened today at 3 p.m. ET here. LIU will accept submissions until April 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To be eligible for the scholarship, prospective students must be looking to enroll in the fall 2023 semester. Applicants must either submit a written or video entry (maximum three minutes) answering questions provided.