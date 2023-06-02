Cardi B is a force in the music industry, and she continues to showcase her talent through hit singles and features.

At midnight (June 2), the Bronx native shared her latest offering when she hopped on the remix to Latto’s hit jam “Put It On Da Floor.” After teasing fans with the collaboration yesterday (June 1), the two artists delivered on the hype with “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

Along with the track, the 24-year-old rapper dropped the music video. In it, Latto included the viral “Rip Me Out The Plastic Challenge” in the opening moments. Offset and Louisiana State University (LSU) basketball star Angel Reese made cameo appearances in the visuals.

After watching the video, fans flocked to Twitter, revealing their opinions on the “Up” artist’s verse. On social media, Lil Duval commented, “Cardi B be snapping. Most of her verses be quotable.”

Cardi b be snapping. Most of her verses be quotable — lil duval (@lilduval) June 2, 2023

Some fans expected fire lyrics from the “Best Life” performer after she dropped “Tomorrow 2” with GloRilla, and viewers went wild. After listening to the song, the Memphis lyricist shared her thoughts on her fellow rapper. “If Cardi don’t do s**t else, she gone slide on a mf beat. Go cousin, Cardi B,” the 23-year-old tweeted.

If cardi don’t do shit else she gone slide on a mf beat 😂😂🔥🔥🔥 go cousinnnnn @iamcardib — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) June 2, 2023

A third user quoted some of Cardi’s lyrics, which have been popular amongst fans online after the single and video dropped. “I’m sexy dancing in the house. I feel like Britney Spears, so ‘Put It On [Da] Floor,’ just like their careers. What they got on me? Bodies and a couple years.”

“..I’m sexy dancing in the house, I feel like Britney Spears, so Put It On The Floor, just like their careers, what they got on me? Bodies and a couple years..” pic.twitter.com/xvgrhEFKad — 7 (@TheSevndeep) June 2, 2023

Since emerging in the music scene in 2016 with her song “Foreva,” the 30-year-old multihyphenate has built a multimillion-dollar brand for herself. And she’s showing no signs of slowing down. See how other Twitter users reacted to Cardi’s verse on Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” below:

"Put your bestie in a pack, and now i’m smoking her too” pic.twitter.com/h0vhgeJuTx — 🌙Khay💫 (@bardi_moonlight) June 2, 2023

Cardi B leaving the studio after recording put it on the floor again. pic.twitter.com/whikbJrYVW — Alien Superstar👠🐝 (@Khalesiew) June 2, 2023

my man singing PUT IT ON THE FLOOR AGAIN 😭😭🫣 byeeee I GOT EMMMN — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 2, 2023

Cardi B verse on “put it on da floor” was straight 🔥🔥🔥🔥 as expected! — Lola Mae 💋 (@melodic_fLOW_) June 2, 2023