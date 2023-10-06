During a recent media day interview with Spectrum SportsNet, James spoke on how he continues to compete against younger players for another ring. “I think it all starts with the mind, obviously,” he said. “You know, the mind controls everything. I think being able to keep my mind fresh… allows my body to kind of follow after that. Then [I’m] able to continue to step into the gym and continue to prepare myself for another season. I felt like I had a heck of a summer.”

He also revealed the reasons behind his decision to return to the court, which included his athlete sons, 18-year-old Bronny James and 16-year-old Bryce James, and strides made by the Lakers front office and coaching staff during the off months.

“To be honest, if I want to keep it all the way real, the job that [Coach Darvin Ham] and [General Manager Rob Pelinka] did with acquisitions that we got coming in, that kind of inspired me too,” LeBron explained. “I feel like we got a really good team. They did a great job this summer being able to re-sign some of the guys we already had here with the camaraderie.’’