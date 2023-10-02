As expected, he was more than ready for the reporters — none of whom were ready for him. “Yea, yea, laugh it up… I feel like I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state, and I like this,” he explained. “This is me. This is how I’m feeling as of late… You never know how I’m going to wake up. This is how I feel today. We’ll see tomorrow. Tomorrow might be in all yellow.”

Butler joined the Miami Heat back in 2019 as part of a trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. During the 2022-2023 season, he helped to lead the team to the NBA Finals. Outside of sports, he’s been an outspoken fan of country music. As Butler explained in an interview with Rolling Stone, fans can soon expect to hear the budding musical talent on wax soon.

“I’m in the lab writing and producing country music. We got some real artists and songwriters. We probably got around 45 tracks right now, and I hope to go write some more,” he revealed. “There’s definitely going to be an album. That’s the goal. I just don’t know when.”

Check out NBA and Miami Heat clips showing Butler’s emo vibes below.