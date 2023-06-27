Along with crowds, Breland’s origin story is something that has moved his family, literally. His decision to make his last name his official stage name was something that took a lot of thought and consideration.

“It’s a choice that I definitely did not take lightly,” he explained. “I understand the sacrifices that my parents have made over the course of literally just my whole lifetime, but you know — their entire lives to be able to put themselves in a position to raise a family the way that they did — and looking at the challenges that their parents faced and that their parents faced and so on… As Black people, you know, during the Civil Rights Movement and Jim Crow Era and all of the challenges that they had, there wasn’t a whole lot that they could do.

“And I feel like I’m really the first one that’s been in a position and that intersected with time and history in such a way that I was able to have this amount of freedom to create and to pursue these types of dreams,” he continued. “Because, you know, it was set up that way. And I was able to work hard. But, to me, it’s no different than in sports. You put the last name on the jersey because all of those people helped you get there, and for me, that’s exactly what this is.”

Dubbed the “King of Collabs” by AP, Breland also opened up about his mission to continue to give fans exciting moments through the intersection of genres.

“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world to the point where they literally formed them into a super genre within, you know, industry classifications,” said Breland. “And I don’t necessarily think that that’s the solution because I actually think R&B and hip hop are two distinct sounds. But, they appeal to largely similar audiences, whereas country music appeals to a largely different audience. Oftentimes, when you see the collaboration between these different genres — like being able to see Summer Walker hop on a song with J. Cole or for Drake to be able to get on a song — these collaborations help to develop these artists’ careers and they give fans a lot of really exciting moments.