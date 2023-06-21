What do you think about the current era of reggae and dancehall? Which artists are doing a good job of carrying the genres?

I’m very proud of the genre and the many influences it has had on many different forms of popular music, and popular names who do utilize it – from reggaeton to Afrobeats, as it lives on in those people and genres as well, not just the people from Jamaica. It’s bigger than us now, which is sometimes a bit nerve-racking or overwhelming. But at the same time, there are some players who are hot right now like Skillibeng and Skeng. Also, the ladies are doing their thing right now like Jada Kingdom, Stalk Ashley, and Shenseea. I’m happy to be a part of it, and I’m loving the vibe of the young kids doing their thing.

How would you describe your relationship with dancehall and reggae?

It’s a very big part of my life, my self-expression, my ego, and my day-to-day thoughts. As a kid, we didn’t have circuses or Nintendo to play – we had football on the road, cricket, and songs. It’s one of Jamaica’s best pastimes, so for us, it’s a part of our DNA. Similar to people in Middle America who have country and Westerns that explain their ways, or hip hop music for somebody who comes from The Bronx. That form of expression with hip hop, dancehall, and Afrobeats is us telling the world who we are.

How have you been able to maintain your connection to these two genres while also tapping into the pop world and exploring other musical stylings?

Even though I have hit songs that are more pop-oriented or a hybrid of what dancehall’s hardcore elements are, I’ll never say I’m not a dancehall artist. I’ll always look for the hot riddims that are out there and listen to what the culture is saying whether I like it or not. As someone who has accomplished so much for the genre and myself, I would say my word counts and [it holds] more weight now. My opinion, even if I don’t put out songs every year, is taking part in the culture while shaping it as well.

Is there a dancehall/reggae artist you still want to work with?

Last year, I released an album called Life We Living, where I collaborated with 19 different dancehall and reggae artists from the old school and new school – it was a wishlist I had. Me and Gyptian have always talked about doing a song and we’ve done demos together, so that’s one I’ll lean to say I would love to collaborate with. Also, I would say Stalk Ashley as well.