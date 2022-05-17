It’s been six years since Beenie Man released his last body of work Unstoppable, which saw 22 songs and additional assists from Sizzla, Verse Simmonds, Christopher Martin, Bounty Killer, Yellow Claw, Tarrus Riley, Akon, and more. That’s not to say that he hasn’t remained busy — in 2022, the Jamaican legend has already blessed the masses with dope cuts like “Ehh Yah Ohh,” “Love Your Mother,” “Clean Like A Whistle,” and “Vagina.”

Over the weekend, Beenie Man dropped off another single titled “Blessings Pon Blessings,” a Talk Of The Town Music and MD Music Group-produced number that sees Beenie giving thanks to his many wins in life:

“I’ve got one life to live, and money haffi mek mi want a jet, wi gonna live it, and me just buy di Benz, and di Phanton drop top nuh clear yet, wi gonna do it, mi nah waan no badmind, or hypocrite imma mi life, mi cut dem off, dem couldn’t stop it, mi nuh trust new friend, mi will stand wid mi brudda dem til mi end, mi gonna do it…”

“Blessings Pon Blessings” also sees an accompanying clip that comes courtesy of Cinema Gods and begins with a breathtaking shot of Beenie Man next to a waterfall. The rest of the video shows him hanging with loved ones, enjoying great food, performing with a small choir, and more.

In related news, it’s been announced that Beenie Man is actively looking to return to stages in the United States. As reported via Dancehall Mag, the veteran artist has recently filed his visa petition, and is hopeful that the process works in his favor:

“I shouldn’t have lost the visa in the first place. I don’t know what the reason was, but America is America … If dem decide say yuh cannot go, there’s nothing much you can do about it. If [the U.S. Embassy] feel it in mind that we deserve to get it back, mi woulda appreciate it.”

Press play on “Blessings Pon Blessings” below.