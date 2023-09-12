Today (Sept. 12), Gillie Da Kid appeared on the latest episode of “The Pivot Podcast,” where he spoke to former NFL players Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark about his upbringing in Philadelphia, his successful “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” platform with cousin and collaborator Wallo267, and much more.

About 19 minutes in, the hosts asked Gillie about the recent loss of his son, rapper YNG Cheese, and the worst moment of the already agonizing tragedy.

“The worst time had to be when I had to wash his body. That was the worst, but it was also the best because I became a man that day,” the Major Figgas alum expressed as tears began to pour down his face. “I thought I was a f**king man, but I wasn’t… I thought I was a man because I did man s**t. I paid bills. I took care of my family. I took care of my sisters. I took care of my dad, my mom, and kids that’s not even my kids because they lost their dad.”

He continued, “When I washed my son’s body, it was a gift and a curse. It was a good thing and a bad thing because it was a very painful thing to see your son laying there cold and stiff, but I know I sent him off right.”

Before the subject changed, Gillie made sure to show love to Philly peer Freeway, who he revealed was by his side through the entire ordeal. “I want to thank Freeway from the bottom of my heart. You were there every step of the way with me, brother,” he stated to the camera. “Washing my son’s body, the hardest s**t I ever had to do in my f**king life. I will always love you and respect you, brother, for life.”

Check out the entire interview below.